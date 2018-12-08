It's a win two provinces are celebrating.

On Sunday, Team Manitoba curled its way to success with a 7-5 win over Team Yoshimura of Japan at the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling Tournament in North Bay, Ont.

The team for Manitoba is based out of East St. Paul, but the skip is Sudbury's own Tracey Fleury.

"It was amazing," she said. "There's not many opportunities to play so close to home. North Bay hosted such a fantastic event. It was so special being able to have a lot of family and friends make the trip to watch."

The tournament is a series of six curling events and feature men's and women's teams from across the country and around the world. The top 15 teams internationally are invited to take part.

"It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season — we wanted to win a Grand Slam title," second Liz Fyfe said.

"Now that we know we can. To win that first title is amazing."

Tracy Fleury beats Sayaka Yoshimura 7-5 to win the Masters. 1:20

With winning the top spot, the team is getting $35,000 of the $150,000 women's purse.

"The prize money helps," Fleury said. "We have a lot of travelling expenses and such."

This is the second year the team has played together. Fleury says the team will aim to have a win at the upcoming Scotties tournament and hopes to qualify for the 2022 Olympics.