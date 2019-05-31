About 160 people from the Pikangikum First Nation will be flown into the City of Timmins on Friday.

A state of emergency has been declared in Pikangikum as a large forest fire burns nearby. The fire, called Red Lake 14, is currently classified as not under control. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire remains near the community's eastern boundary and about two kilometres from its airport.

"The City of Timmins recently hosted an evacuation from Kashechewan successfully and is able to quickly reconvene is emergency management team to assist another northern community in its time of need," Timmins mayor George Pirie said.

About 3,800 people live in Pikangikum, which is about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

People have already been flown out to Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout. Other host communities could be added.