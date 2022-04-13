A Conservative politician who's been packing rooms across Canada comes through northeastern Ontario this weekend.

Pierre Poilievre's events have sounded more like hockey games than political rallies, with thousands coming out to hear the Ottawa-area MP.

That road show comes to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday night, stops Saturday morning in Sudbury and Saturday afternoon in Timmins and then North Bay on Sunday afternoon.

"When you have what appears to be the hottest ticket in the nation coming to Timmins, yeah, everyone's quite excited," said Steve Kidd, the president of the Conservative riding association for Timmins-James Bay.

"You know you'll get some who will come just to see the show."

But Kidd says disillusioned voters from across the spectrum are drawn to Poilievre, even though some in his own party call him an extremist.

"Mr. Poilievre has harnessed a lot of that and it's quite a phenomenon. It's quite unusual. Conservatives have always been considered quite glamorous after all," he said with a laugh.

However, Kidd says talk that the "soul of the Conservative party" is on the line in this leadership contest is "beyond overblown," arguing there is room for dissenting views in the "big tent" party.

Jib Turner, the riding association president for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing agrees.

"The battle is getting new members and then convincing them which is the best route with which leader," he said.

Turner sees Poilievre's road show as a sign that he's listening less to "lobbyists and opinion polls" and is instead "going to Tim Hortons and talking to people and finding out the mood of the people."

Although, he says there are "proven winners" among the other 11 leadership contenders and he expects the race "will tighten up" as we get closer to the membership vote on Sept. 10.

This is is the party's third leadership race in five years and Turner says it's rare for a top shelf candidate to even bother coming to northeastern Ontario, although he admits to being a bit "ticked off" that Poilievre isn't stopping in his riding.