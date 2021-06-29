Pick your own haskap berries from La BelleVie Farm in St. Charles
'It's like a blueberry and a raspberry had a baby,' explains co-owner Tara Hamilton
Berry season has started in northern Ontario — and if you're looking for something beyond your usual strawberries or wild blueberries, a farm in St. Charles is hoping you'll consider haskap berries.
'It's like a blueberry and a raspberry had a baby — but that's not at all what happened,' explained Tara Hamilton, who owns La BelleVie Farm with her husband Denis Turcot. "They look like an elongated blueberry, and the different varieties have a range of flavour profiles."
Tap to hear Hamilton and Turcot's conversation with Up North host Jonathan Pinto.
In addition to selling pre-picked and self-picked fresh berries, Hamilton and Turcot have a commercial kitchen for producing jams, preserves and other products.
La BelleVie Farm is located at 378 Turcot Rd. in St. Charles. Click here to learn more.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
