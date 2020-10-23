Patrick Wissell has been a physical education teacher for more that a decade, but he says his years of training and experience could never have prepared him for what it would be like to teach during a pandemic.

Wissell, who teaches at École St-Étienne in Dowling, which is in the Greater Sudbury area says, "It's a little different having to modify or take what we have already ... to create some games that keep the students engaged."

"So all the games have things like pool noodles [to help] keep your distance."

In addition to pool noodles, Wissell said he's also been incorporating some unlikely teaching aids into his classes like hula hoops and even, rubber chickens.

"The students laugh and get excited to play with them. They have a few catching, throwing and take games with those," he said.

"Either throw it up in the air and catch [it] by the legs only [or] the neck only or something like that. And other games with the chicken would be 'steal the chicken.' So you give all the students a number [and divide them into] two teams. When you call their numbers, they run and see who can go and get the chicken at the middle the quickest and bring it back to their team."

Wissell said while he's doing his best, it's been a challenge keeping the students apart at times.

"Because some of them, they play at each other's houses at night. So they say, 'Well, why do I have to keep my distance? I go to his house.' So a lot of reminders. I find that's the hardest part, to repeat and repeat to make sure that they stay the distance."

He says he instructs the kids to keep their masks on at all times, even when they're outside.

"It's almost as if it's normal now — wearing the mask and putting on sanitizer," Wissell said.

"It didn't take very long for them to adapt to it. There's a few things also that helps with the routine, [like] having assigned spots and warm-up routines where everybody knows where to go, things like that. And we painted extra lines outside for various games — four corners and hopscotch and things like that."

Wissell spoke about his pandemic teaching experiences with Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe earlier this week.