Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury and Manitoulin's medical officer of health, says the health unit is taking a leadership role in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.

When that vaccine becomes available, however, is still unknown.

"Although many aspects of vaccine planning and rollout are still evolving, it is not too early to plan for implementation," Sutcliffe said in a statement Friday morning.

"We want our communities to benefit from the vaccine the moment it is available locally—to do this we need to be prepared."

To date, Sutcliffe said Public Health Sudbury & Districts has been involved in two meetings with local government and health authorities.

Those include representatives from Indigenous communities, the pharmacy sector, and members of municipal, provincial and federal governments.

The health unit said that early consideration was given "to coordinate efforts for vaccine storage, delivery, distribution, and administration, as well as communication and ensuring unique issues of geography, accessibility, and equity are taken into consideration."

Sutcliffe said the planning has been a "huge" undertaking, and will continue to rely on a coordinated effort between the groups.

The federal government approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, and provinces have since been implementing plans for which regions get the first batches.

Ontario says it plans to provide its first vaccines to hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa, two areas hard-hit by the virus.