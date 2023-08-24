Public health warns about the risks of buying uninspected food from social media

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reminding people to be cautious when buying food from online businesses or social media platforms.

With the advent of social media, many online businesses use social media to sell homemade food items.

But in a recent release , PHSD warns these home-based food businesses are often not inspected for compliance with food safety regulations.

"It was more as a reminder to the public of the risks associated with consuming food from uninspected food premises as mor operations are choosing to operate through those platforms," said Jonathan Groulx, manager of health protection at PHSD.

"Any premise where food is manufactured, processed, prepared, distributed, sold or offered for sale is a food premise and required to follow the minimum requirements for food safety that are outlined in the Food Premise Regulation in Ontario under the Health Protection Promotion Act," he told CBC's Jonathan Pinto on Morning North.

Groulx emphasized that these inspections are important in order to prevent foodborne illness , which can occur when food is improperly or unsafely stored or prepared.

"Ultimately it's to protect the public's health and safety, and ensure that the food that they're consuming and that they're purchasing is safe," he said.

Groulx said public health does receive calls from concerned residents regarding online food businesses and inspections.

"We heavily rely on the public to notify us through our website or calling public health when they're aware of food premises operating outside of the legislation and if they have concerns about whether or not a food premise is inspected or not."

He said all calls are investigated within 24 hours of us receiving them.

Before launching an investigation into a business, the health unit checks its own inventory to see if the food premise exists and whether it is routinely inspected.

If the premise has been inspected and meets the requirements, the complainant is reassured.

But if not, then an investigation is initiated.

All inspected food premises, as well as a history of inspection results, convictions, and orders, are available on PHSD's "Check Before You Go!" disclosure website.

Operating uninspected food business

If a food premise does not meet the minimum standards, public health could issue a closure order or fines to the operator.

However, Groulx said a majority of the online businesses that are unable to comply with food regulations after an inspection usually close voluntarily.

Depending on the situation, the unit also works with the operator to provide education resources to help meet the standards.

Exemptions for home-based businesses

The Ontario government does support home-based food entrepreneurs to operate by providing some exemptions to the Food Premise Regulation when operating a home-based business.

However, the exemption only allows these businesses to prepare "low-risk foods" — which are considered 'non-hazardous' and do not require refrigeration. Some examples include baked goods, pickles, jams and preserves, chocolates, hard candies, fudge and toffees.

A home-based kitchen looking to prepare higher-risk foods is required to meet all the requirements in the food premise regulation and does not have the same level of exemptions for home-based businesses preparing low-risk foods.

Groulx advises home businesses that are looking to cook higher-risk foods from their house to reach out to public health to set up an opening inspection, and review their equipment and food-handling processes and procedures.

There is no cost for the inspection.