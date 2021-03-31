For people in their 70s, more opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccination are on their way.

Starting this Saturday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts says its moving to the province's online booking system for adults 70 years of age and older in this calendar year. For those who prefer phone-based booking, the health unit's call centre remains open to book appointments.

Online appointment booking: visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of Saturday, April 3.

visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of Saturday, April 3. Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week. Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The health unit says it's aware of the challenges some people have experienced while calling to book appointments, it said in a news release today, and noted that people's patience is "greatly appreciated."

The online booking system allows larger volumes of people to make vaccination appointments.

They note that if the online booking system indicates that no appointments are available, it means the clinics are fully booked, and the health unit will continue to add more clinics over time.

So far, more than 96 per cent of adults aged 80 and over, and more than 80 per cent of adults 75 to 79 within the health unit's service area have been vaccinated or are booked for appointments for the vaccine, they said.

"I am very encouraged by the high demand for COVID-19 vaccine in our service area. The smiles on faces of those immunized — and their families — and the many words of encouragement boost our Public Health team through the long hours and constant readjustments of this extraordinary province-wide vaccine rollout," said said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health.

"The sense of forward momentum is palpable, even as we continue to respond to cases and local outbreaks of COVID-19."

Sutcliff notes the community is "at a tipping point."

"We are not out of the pandemic yet. With the rise in COVID-19 cases and the more transmissible variants of concern, we must stay the course until more people are immunized," she said.

"I see this as the last stretch in our long pandemic marathon. We have to dig deep and know we have what it takes to get through this. Continue to keep your distance, wear your mask, and if you gather with anyone outside of your own household, do it outdoors."