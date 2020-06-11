For the first time in three months, people in northern Ontario will able to sit and eat at a restaurant, wander around a shopping mall or get their hair cut.

Phase 2 of the Ontario government's re-opening plan begins Friday in the region.

Dozens of businesses and services are now allowed to open including hairdressers, tattoo parlours, swimming pools, provincial parks, churches, mosques, restaurant patios and shopping malls.

"It's unsettling in some ways. It's different times. It's new days, it's new ways," says Brenda Folz, the marketing manager at the New Sudbury Centre.

"And hopefully our tenants are ready and they're excited as well."

She isn't sure how many of the mall's some 100 stores and services will be open on the first day or how many shoppers will come through the newly unlocked doors.

Shopping malls in the northeast are re-opening with extra cleaning of common areas and signs reminding shoppers to stay apart. (Erik White/CBC)

"Anticipating what I've seen locally, I think people are itching to get out and come shop, so I'm hoping there's a favourable response from our community," says Folz.

Things will look a little different in the mall. Food court seating is cordoned off, as are water fountains and some of the sinks and toilets in the washrooms.

Folz says customers are asked to stay apart as they make their way through the mall and be prepared for different restrictions in each store.

Brenda Folz is the marketing manager for the New Sudbury Centre. (Erik White/CBC)

Restaurants and bars have spent the week trying to expand their outdoor seating so they can welcome more customers in phase two.

Most city councils in the northeast have loosened the rules around patios and dozens of eateries are applying to their local planning department for permission to add more outdoor seating.

The Anchor Inn in Little Current is moving its patio onto the sidewalk and neighbouring side street, boosting its outdoor seating from six tables to as many as 20.

"I'm sure there'll be obstacles that we're going to have to get over, but we're up to the challenge," says co-owner Denise Lytle-Callaghan.

"Haven't really come to a solution on what will I do if it starts to rain."

Food courts in shopping malls are cordoned off, but are now allowed to be open for takeout. (Erik White/CBC)

She's happy to be welcoming back some staff, although not close to the usual summer workforce of 50.

Lytle-Callaghan says after three months of just doing takeout, she's now taking on extra costs purchasing cleaning supplies, Plexiglas shields and extra tables and chairs.

She says she is taking a financial risk, not knowing how many customers she'll get, especially as Manitoulin Island might not see the usual influx of tourists this summer.

Dozens of restaurants and bars in northeastern Ontario are applying to their municipal governments to allow them to expand patios to take advantage of the phase two re-opening. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

But Lytle-Callaghan isn't thinking about that as she gets ready for the grand re-opening.

"I'm so excited. I'm scared and I'm nervous, but I'm actively following every precaution that needs to be taken," she says.

"I am anxious. I haven't slept all night. But I can't wait. I can't wait to see everybody. I can't wait to have some hustle and bustle back downtown again."