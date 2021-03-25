Public Health Sudbury & Districts says it's moving into Phase 2 of its vaccination rollout plan which now includes people who are 75 and older.

It also includes individuals with certain health conditions, and people in high risk congregate living settings, the health unit said in a release Thursday afternoon.

"We are very pleased to announce opportunities for even more people to receive the vaccine. If you were eligible under Phase 1, you continue to be eligible as clinics open up to more groups," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, PHSD's Medical Officer of Health.

"We are working with partners throughout our service area to plan clinics in Chapleau, Espanola, Greater Sudbury, Manitoulin Island, and Sudbury East and are excited to be able to offer protection from COVID-19 to more people through immunization."

Those who are 78 years of age or older in this calendar year can call the health unit Friday, March 26, to book their appointment.

Booking will be open for those 75 years of age or older in this calendar year as of Saturday, March 27, 2021, the health unit said.

Additional age groups are expected to be announced next week.

The health unit is also asking for people's patience as the registration process is phone based. They added that extra capacity has been added to phone lines, but they are still anticipating a flood of calls.