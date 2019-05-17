5 things to watch for when you let your pet outdoors
Humans and pets are eager to get outside now that spring has sprung, but Dr. Darren Stinson from the Chelmsford Animal Hospital says there are risks out there for your dog and cat.
1. Porcupine quills
"We do an awful lot of quills every year," says Stinson, a regular columnist on CBC Radio's Morning North.
Every spring and summer, veterinarians sedate dozens of dogs to remove quills after an encounter with a porcupine.
"It's incredibly painful for the dog. But the thing to remember is: it's your dog's fault," he says.
Stinson says even if you don't go to the vet, he advises not to try cutting the quills, because that will take the air out of the quill and drive it deeper down into your pet.
2. Leptospira
Leptospira is a bacteria that dogs pick up from smelling the urine of coyotes, foxes and other wild animals. It can cause an infection, which can lead to liver and kidney failure.
Stinson says there was an outbreak of leptospirosis in the Sudbury area a few years ago that saw a few dogs die.
He advises pet owners to check with their veterinarian about how much of the bacteria they're seeing and whether a vaccination would be a good idea.
"You can get it from your dog, if your dog has it," Stinson says.
3. Water borne illnesses
Northerners have gotten used to warnings about blue-green algae in recent summers and the risk is the same for animals.
Dr. Stinson says exposure to the potentially toxic algae could be fatal for a dog, as well as its owner.
He says you shouldn't let your dog swim somewhere people are advised not to.
It's a similar story for so-called "beaver fever" which is caused by a parasite called giardia.
Stinson says it's easy treated once identified and pet owners seeing "nasty diarrhea" should get their animal tested.
4. Lyme disease
Dr. Stinson says he's been seeing more and more instances of dogs with ticks and signs of lyme disease in recent years.
"Dogs are actually the sentinel for people," he says.
Infected animals will experience the same symptoms of joint and muscle pain as humans.
Stinson says if you find a tick implanted on your dog, make sure you remove it properly and see your vet if you see symptoms in the coming weeks.
5. Sunburn?
That's right. Dr. Stinson says dogs can get sunburn, especially those with light coloured fur and very pink noses.
He says it also happens in the winter months, with the sun reflecting off the snow.
Stinson says if you're worried about your dog getting burned, you should try sharing some of your sunscreen.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.