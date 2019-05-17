5 things to watch for when you let your pet outdoors

Humans and pets are eager to get outside now that spring has sprung, but Dr. Darren Stinson from the Chelmsford Animal Hospital says there are risks out there for your dog and cat.

1. Porcupine quills

"We do an awful lot of quills every year," says Stinson, a regular columnist on CBC Radio's Morning North.

Every spring and summer, veterinarians sedate dozens of dogs to remove quills after an encounter with a porcupine.

"It's incredibly painful for the dog. But the thing to remember is: it's your dog's fault," he says.

Stinson says even if you don't go to the vet, he advises not to try cutting the quills, because that will take the air out of the quill and drive it deeper down into your pet.

Dr. Darren Stinson pulled the porcupine quills out of this dog at the Chelmsford Animal Hospital. (Supplied)

2. Leptospira

Leptospira is a bacteria that dogs pick up from smelling the urine of coyotes, foxes and other wild animals. It can cause an infection, which can lead to liver and kidney failure.

Stinson says there was an outbreak of leptospirosis in the Sudbury area a few years ago that saw a few dogs die.

He advises pet owners to check with their veterinarian about how much of the bacteria they're seeing and whether a vaccination would be a good idea.

"You can get it from your dog, if your dog has it," Stinson says.

A bloom of blue-green algae as shown by researchers near Edmonton. (University of Alberta)

3. Water borne illnesses

Northerners have gotten used to warnings about blue-green algae in recent summers and the risk is the same for animals.

Dr. Stinson says exposure to the potentially toxic algae could be fatal for a dog, as well as its owner.

He says you shouldn't let your dog swim somewhere people are advised not to.

It's a similar story for so-called "beaver fever" which is caused by a parasite called giardia.

Stinson says it's easy treated once identified and pet owners seeing "nasty diarrhea" should get their animal tested.

4. Lyme disease

Dr. Stinson says he's been seeing more and more instances of dogs with ticks and signs of lyme disease in recent years.

"Dogs are actually the sentinel for people," he says.

Infected animals will experience the same symptoms of joint and muscle pain as humans.

Stinson says if you find a tick implanted on your dog, make sure you remove it properly and see your vet if you see symptoms in the coming weeks.

5. Sunburn?

That's right. Dr. Stinson says dogs can get sunburn, especially those with light coloured fur and very pink noses.

He says it also happens in the winter months, with the sun reflecting off the snow.

Stinson says if you're worried about your dog getting burned, you should try sharing some of your sunscreen.