An online petition calling on Health Sciences North and the provincial government to give nurses more paid sick days is picking up steam.

The petition claims that HSN isn't paying nurses for time taken to isolate or quarantine.

In total, Public Health Sudbury & Districts says six HSN staff were infected in the last three outbreaks at the hospital.

Dave DeLoye, who started the petition, said HSN's treatment of its nurses is a big contrast from earlier in the pandemic.

"A year ago, driving around and everywhere you'd see placards and signs and people who are calling them health care heroes," Deloye said. "It was warming to see that, because I feel that nursing is a very underappreciated profession.

"Here we are a year later, things don't particularly look any better," he said. "We're getting closer to the vaccine, but I feel that we've forgotten about the nurses and how hard they're working and the toll that this has taken on them physically and mentally."

DeLoye has a family member working in the health care field, but did not want to identify them for fear of reprisal in the workplace.

The last thing nurses should worry about, DeLoye said, is whether their employer is supporting them.

"I don't feel that's fair," he said. "We would send a firefighter into a fire. And if they got hurt, we as a society would make sure that we take care of them."

"I know it's not the same thing, but these nurses are risking their lives as well. And I just want to make sure that the community knows that they're still working for us."

A statement from HSN says that if work cannot be performed from home, the healthcare worker can use banked, lieu or vacation time to cover their period of absence. (Hamilton Health Sciences)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Health Sciences North confirmed that nurses who need to isolate or quarantine have some options.

"HSN's health and safety policies state that healthcare workers, even those who are asymptomatic, must self-isolate if they are identified as having a high risk exposure to COVID-19," the statement said.

"When this happens, HSN would consider first if staff could do their work from home. If their work cannot be performed from home, the healthcare worker can use banked, lieu or vacation time to cover their period of absence."

"If these options are not available, staff may be eligible for government sponsored employment insurance or other recovery benefits."

The Ontario Nurses Association said that at least three hospitals – Brant, Hamilton and Niagara Regional hospitals – pay staff during quarantine leaves.

Dot Klein, who has been a registered nurse for 50 years and also leads Sudbury's branch of the Ontario Health Coalition, said she is watching the petition closely.

"We expect our hospital to support the workers," Klein said. "We don't expect them to punish them or to put them at risk of financial distress, as well as all the emotional stress that they're under."

Klein who has also worked through tuberculosis outbreaks in institutional settings during her career, said it was unfair that HSN wasn't stepping forward with a deal for nurses.

"The community should be supporting the front line workers," she said. "I really do believe that Health Sciences North should do it. It's the right thing to do for the right reasons."