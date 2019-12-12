Animal lovers in the region have been dealing with some troubling news over the past few weeks.

Wild at Heart, northern Ontario's only wildlife rehabilitation centre, closed its doors for good December 2.

And earlier this week, Jill Pessot, director of Pet Save, said her domestic pet rescue organization is way over capacity with stray cats and kittens.

However they'll soon be moving to more spacious premises.

Rod Jouppi, the past president of Wild at Heart, is handing over his 8,000 square foot building and three-acre property to Pet Save.

"We were really honoured that he thought of us when he was considering closing because he has other options," said Pessot. "He could have sold the building."

Even though Pet Save will eventually move into the former Wild at Heart location, Pessot says her organization couldn't even entertain rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife.

"First of all, we have no expertise in wildlife and we're busy enough in domestic," she said. "And you can't have domestic and wild in the same facility," she explained.

As for the former Wild at Heart building, Pessot says the inside will be gutted and rebuilt to accommodate the needs of the dogs and cats she takes in.

Pessot hopes to be moved in by August 2020 in time for the 20th anniversary of Pet Save.

Pessot says Pet Save will be able to help more animals in a safer environment in the new building. She explains that their current building was never meant to house dogs and cats in the quantities it does.

One of the 150 cats and kittens currently up for adoption at Pet Save. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"People have no idea what it costs to run rescues and wildlife centres," said Pessot. "Our operating budget is over $600,000 a year and we must raise that money just to keep our doors open," she added.

She credits the Pet Save Re'Tail' Thrift Store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury for paying the bills.

"If I didn't have that store, I know that we would be closed, or certainly wouldn't be doing the volume that we're doing," said Pessot.

She says the current Pet Save building and the two-acre plot of land it sits on will be sold when renovations are complete at the new building.