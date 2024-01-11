Group in Kirkland Lake, Ont. donates pet food for people who struggle to keep their animals fed

An animal rescue organization in Kirkland Lake, Ont., has started to deliver pet food and other supplies to people in need.

Olivia Lachapelle, vice-president of Advocates for Northern Animals, said the rising cost of living over the last couple of years has made it more difficult for some pet owners to feed their animals.

"There are certain times in your life that you may not be able to afford feeding the pets you have and a lot of people prefer to feed their pets over themselves," she said.

"And now that the world is getting a little bit more tricky to live in financially, we kind of saw a need for it and we're trying to make up for it."

Olivia Lachapelle is the vice-president of Advocates for Northern Animals in Kirkland Lake. She also manages the Pet Valu in the town, and helps supply pet food for pet owners in need. (Submitted by Olivia Lachapelle)

Lachapelle also manages the Pet Valu store in Kirkland Lake, and said thanks to donations from community members she has been able to collect pet food and supplies at a lower cost, that are then delivered to people who struggle financially.

"We're looking primarily at people that are in a low income bracket whether that be disability or old age pension," she said.

"Anything under $15,000 for an individual per year is something that we are aware of and definitely need our help."

The organization has also donated food to pet owners in emergency situations, such as people who experienced a house fire.

Lachapelle said people who struggle financially to care for their pets face a lot of stigma, but she hopes Advocates for Northern Animals can address that with the new program.

She said people often get their pets when they're doing well, but sometimes fall on hard times later.

"When their pets are their family, we want to keep them together," she said.

"We want to make sure that they're staying a family and staying supportive to one another."

More people surrendering their pets

In addition to challenges from the rising cost of living, Lachapelle said more pets are surrendered and need homes each year.

In 2021 Advocates for Northern Animals found homes from 20 dogs and 176 cats. Last year those numbers jumped to 60 dogs and 202 cats.

Lachapelle said a lot of people got pets for companionship during the COVID-19 pandemic, but had to surrender them when it got difficult to care for them.

"Our shelters are all full and that's everywhere, not just Kirkland Lake," she said.

"We're still helping out the reserves up north. They have so many dogs and so many puppies that need to be placed in fosters and then adopted."

A dog at the Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter. Jill Pessot, the director of Pet Save Sudbury, says shelters in the city are at capacity. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Jill Pessot, the director of Pet Save in Sudbury, said the situation has been similar in northern Ontario's largest city.

Pessot said she gets three to five phone calls a day about surrendered dogs that need a home.

"The increase in numbers is astronomical. I've never seen anything like it in 25 years," Pessot said.

As in Kirkland Lake, Pessot said many pet owners in Sudbury have also struggled to afford food for their cats and dogs due to rising prices.

"I'd say it's up easily 30 per cent this year for people requiring assistance for the food," she said.

In addition to its animal shelter, and work to find homes for cats and dogs, Pessot said Pet Save also supplies pet food to local food banks to help those in need.