Personal debt in northern Ontario a 'sign of the times' says Sudbury credit counsellor

A Sudbury credit counsellor is saying that Canada's "tap and pay" society is leading to fewer bucks in people's pockets at the end of the day.

John Cockburn, a financial empowerment co-ordinator with the non-profit Credit Counselling Sudbury, told CBC's Up North that too many people are not watching where their money goes and end up relying on high-interest credit. .

His comments come after an Angus Reid study published this week that said 1 in 6 Canadians are struggling with their personal finances.

The report said that more people feel they're in worse financial shape than what their income suggests, and that many Canadians are regularly stressed about money.

John Cockburn is with Credit Counselling Sudbury. He helps people get back on track when it comes to their personal finances.

"It seems to me the more money you make, the more money you spend. Cockburn said. "Everybody seems to be kind of in the same situation, just at different degrees of indebtedness, but pretty much everybody is facing the same challenges."

The challenges for most people is how little attention they pay to how much money leaves their account, and how quickly.

"We're very much a buy now, pay later society," he said. "Very much a want it now, rather than waiting for it society. People rarely buy anything with cash anymore. We're relying on credit. But the cost of credit is interest."

Money doesn't go as far as it used to

Cockburn also said the people who seek counselling often have questions about their perceived high cost of living.

"We're seeing people that come into our office, people are making the same as they were 5 years ago, and say it just doesn't go as far as it used to."

Cockburn also said that people need to look at the big picture of what they earn versus what they spend.

"Everyone has a budget in their head," Cockburn said. "They have an idea what they spend on— mortgage, rent, vehicle."

"But then grey areas crop up. Like food or gas, or occasional expenses like clothing or holiday spending , birthday, anniversaries."

"We hear that a lot, where people say 'Christmas snuck up on me.' Well, no it didn't sneak up on you. When is the best time to prepare for Christmas? In January."

SIt down and track spending, counsellor urges

Cockburn urges people who are feeling the pinch to sit down and track their spending month-to-month.

"For example, if you drink coffee before work, track your coffee," he said. "Even 2 bucks a day, that's forty bucks a month."

"We're very much a tap and pay society. That money is just gone out of the account. If you're not actually looking at it and acknowledging it's being spent, it's tough to get a grasp of it."