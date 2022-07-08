Having an open, honest conversation with children about bias can be a challenge, but a group in northern Ontario hopes to make that topic easier to discuss.

The North Bay and District Multicultural Centre uses persona dolls to engage children in productive, non-threatening conversations.about unfair or discriminatory behaviours. They also help children identify practices that hurt other kids who might be different, and allow them to come up with more inclusive behaviours.

Julie Van Berkel, the centre's welcoming communities co-ordinator, said the program helps engage the community and create a more inclusive and healthy area for everyone.

The project runs in two parts.

The first step is offering a series of workshops.

"We're hoping to engage community members who have lived experiences of discrimination or of feeling not included because of their identity," Van Berkel said. " And we're hoping that these dolls will represent the diversity that we do have in this community."

The second part of the program involves connecting with early childhood educators, daycares and kindergarten classrooms, she said.

Taslima Ahmed and her daughter, Faiza Ahmed, are participants in the persona dolls program offered by the North Bay and District Multicultural Centre. (Submitted by North Bay and District Multicultural Centre )

"They will actually purchase and use the dolls within their schools, within their classrooms, to teach young children empathy and appreciation for differences."

The multicultural centre, which works with immigrants and newcomers to help adjust to life in Canada, began running the program after hearing anecdotes from newcomers.

"A lot of people were not understanding this, how difficult it is for new immigrants arriving to this country," Van Berkel said. "There's a lot of misunderstanding around the government supports for new immigrants and then also just racially motivated discrimination.

The first step in the persona doll program is to create the dolls, and ready them for use by early childhood educators and kindergarten instructors. (Submitted by North Bay and District Multicultural Centre)

"They don't understand different cultures, different languages, and there's not a community of acceptance at times," she added.

So far, the atmosphere of non-acceptance hasn't expressed itself in violent acts.

In North Bay, police recorded one hate-motivated incident in 2019 and none in 2020. But that number climbed to five in 2021.

"Percentage-wise, yes, it is a large increase. But these are still very low numbers," David Woolley, a corporate communications officer with North Bay police, told CBC News in March.

"Keep in mind that none of these are violent assaults. They're all concerning because all crime is concerning but this shouldn't be seen as a ... rash of violent attacks."

That's something that programs like persona dolls can help with before it becomes an issue. Anti-discrimination training, and unlearning some deep-seeded biases would be most helpful for the community, Van Berkel said.

"We are trying to engage the teachers and young children to address this issue from the beginning, and to teach emotional literacy and intelligence from the get-go."

Following their first workshop, Van Berkel said five participants were able to create persona dolls and bring them home.

"We're moving forward and we're going to be running two more workshops throughout the summer," she said.

"I'm still actively recruiting for participants to join these workshops, and then we will be connecting with the early childhood educators within the area and actually connecting them with the doll makers so that they can purchase the dolls and bring them into the classroom this fall."