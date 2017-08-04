Laurentian University researchers receive federal funding to study permafrost

A team of Laurentian University professors are getting financial support from the federal government to support research into climate change and its effect on the permafrost.

The team is waiting on private contributions and a provincial contribution, but said in total about $600,000 will be put towards purchasing equipment and tools to conduct the research.

The work is being done by professors in a variety of departments, including mining, environment and biology.

Nathan Basiliko, a biology professor, said even his university students will learn how to use the new gear.

"The tools are going to facilitate work on studies of how permafrost is changing as far as climate warms and as regional environments change and also what the biological feedbacks are to those changes," Basiliko said.

That means his students will be able to study microbes in the soil, and what that means for carbon and pollution cycling.

"It's not just one lone, solitary research group using some fairly costly equipment," Basiliko said. "It's used across a range of disciplines and it means it's more widely used."

"So more students at Laurentian are trained how to use these cutting edge approaches."

Pascale Roy-Léveillée is an associate professor of geography at Laurentian University. (Submitted by Pascale Roy-Léveillée)

Geography professor Pascale Roy-Léveillée, who has previously studied permafrost in the Yukon and northern Manitoba, said it's beneficial for faculty in different departments to work together on a project like this.

"It brings two different perspectives and two different expertise together," Roy-Léveillée said "Which is a little bit challenging sometimes because we have different methods and different ideas of what constitutes convincing evidence."

"But when we get together and work through those hurdles, we can get at knowledge gaps that people haven't been able to tackle before."

Once complete, they hope the research findings will provide a wider depth of knowledge into what happens under the permafrost, something that is extremely important to any industry with infrastructure in northern parts of the country.



"It's in part public money," Basiliko said. "So you want to make sure that you're giving the public good value for that investment. And I think this does maximize the use and also the potential innovation that the research is going to get uncover."