One year ago Maxime Bernier, the Member of Parliament for Beauce, founded the People's Party of Canada. Sudbury's Sean Paterson hopes to be the first person in the north to be elected under the party's banner.

Paterson said that he is concerned by a push over the last four years toward socialist policies in Canada. He believes that Canada was founded on Western, liberal values, and that we need to stay true to those values if we are to prosper.

"My main motivation for running is to make sure Canada is what is was for me when I was growing up," he said.

The party and its leader have come under fire from critics for a number of reasons, but particularly for its stance on immigration.

Party leader Bernier has said that he would like to cap immigration to Canada at 150,000 people a year. He was also involved with a number of billboard advertisements that feature his image and the statement: "Say NO to mass immigration."

"Everybody believes that because we want to go for a lower limit at this point in time, that we're anti-immigration. We're not. We just want a responsible immigration system," Paterson said.

Paterson added that the adverse effects of mass immigration can be seen in countries across the globe.

"They've seen mass immigration in Europe and they've had some instability within some of their countries, and stuff like that," Paterson said. "And it's something that we want to take very carefully. We've had some...a lot of illegal immigration happening here in Canada, which is actually fairly new."

"We would like to stem that flow and have it more of a controlled flow," he said.

Paterson, a miner by trade, said he considers himself a "learning junkie" and a "problem solver." Those are qualities he hopes to bring to government, in a push to move Canada in a more capitalist direction. That means smaller government, with less control over the provinces.

"We're going to basically pass along the GST towards the provinces and allow them to make the decisions without having the federal government mandating certain aspects of how they do business, and also opening up the private sector to to the health care industry."

The objective of opening the health care system up to private business, Paterson said, would not be to make a two-tier system.

"It is to reduce wait times, push the health care system in a beneficial direction into innovation and stuff like that."