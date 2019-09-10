Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with careless driving after a truck struck a hydro pole along Highway 64 Monday night, coming to rest on the roof of a house.

A video of the dramatic flip was captured by Denis Lefevbre and posted to Facebook by Sharon Gauthier.

After veering off Highway 64, a two-lane road approximately 60 kilometres south of Sudbury, the Penske commercial vehicle hit a culvert, flipped vertically, ripping down a hydro poles and several lines.

Police said there were no injuries to either the driver or his 25-year-old passenger from Sudbury. As there are no criminal charges pending, police are not releasing the name of the driver.

They did, however, say they expect that distracted driving played a role in the crash.

OPP Constable Michelle Coulombe told CBC News that the sight of the Penske truck atop a house was a first.

"We've seen people drive into commercial buildings or homes," Coulombe said. "But a big truck like that to land on the roof of a house. No. Never."

Police said the homeowners were on the property at the time, but were not inside the house.

The highway was closed for approximately 10 hours and reopened around 3:00 a.m.

The investigation continues.