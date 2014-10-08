A volunteer group says more supports are needed for first responders who experience trauma on the job.

Boots on the Ground is a peer support group for first responders in Ontario. It's a volunteer based organization that helps to provide much needed support for the workers that risk their health and well-being for others.

First responders are often called to some of the most horrible things imaginable including car crashes, deaths, medical emergencies and so much more.

"Especially up in the north here we have first responders and volunteers ... who could be at a car accident, medical emergency, things like that but they actually often times know the people that they're responding to or the people affected," said Sharon Bak, the northern operations manager for Boots on the Ground.

She says trauma for first responders can be caused by many things.

"It could be the type of incident, it could be knowing someone, it could be general stressors but it also could be a cumulative effect," she said adding that seeing these types of incidents so often for 30 years could contribute to trauma.

Boots to the Ground will be at the Bell Park Amphitheatre in Sudbury on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to talk about the organization, spread more awareness about the trauma that first responders experience and they're also looking for more volunteers in northern Ontario.

First responders supporting other first responders is important because they have a better understand about each others experiences.

"Kind of have better understanding of the types of jobs they do and the type of things that are seen, because as we know, first responders, front line workers see a lot of things that are the worst of humanity at times," said Bak.

"[Boots to the Ground] gives them an anonymous place to call and have a conversation with someone who they don't have to explain their job to, it's really hard for people who don't understand that work to be able to give me the kind of support that I need, so that's part of what it is, being able to talk to a peer and someone who gets it."

Blaine Chibbs is a volunteer with Boots on the Ground, he says the call line helps to break the stigma because it's anonymous.

"The anonymity of the phone call is good for some people that they don't have to get their name, they don't have to explain what they do for work because our volunteers know what they do for work, they've been through similar situations or they know exactly what kind of job they do," he said.

And in smaller communities, like many in northern Ontario, anonymity might be important for a first responder who needs support. In smaller communities fire fighters and other first responders are volunteers and have jobs and other lives outside of this.

"They know the people in the incident or at the scene and they're dealing with people that they know on a personal level. That's something that's unique to northern Ontario and unique to smaller communities," said Chibbs.

"That's why having other volunteers who know that and who can appreciate it and kind of give some of the tips or suggestions or even just support [saying] 'yeah, I understand what it's like to go to a scene at my neighbours house'," he said.