Greater Sudbury Police say a female pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Walford Road and Ramseyview Court Tuesday evening around 6:50 p.m..

Investigators are looking for a light-coloured Dodge Ram pickup that failed to stop at the scene.

They say it continued travelling westbound on Walford towards Regent Street.

A witness to the collision called 911 and helped the woman, but she was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Investigators continue to canvass the area for video footage of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this collision or the involved vehicle is asked to contact Cst. David Hamilton at 705-675-

9171 ext. 2417.

The victim's identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.