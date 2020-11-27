Sudbury police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash earlier this morning on Municipal Road 55 in Copper Cliff.

Police say the crash involved a pick-up truck, half way between Balsam Street and Big Nickel Road.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the man's name will not be released out of respect for his family's wishes.

An investigation into the incident continues, and police ask anyone with information about the collision to contact us them.

