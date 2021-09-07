Pedestrian killed in intentional collision in Sudbury, say police

A Sudbury pedestrian was killed in a collision at the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man, died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect, and was stabbed before the suspect intentionally hit him with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police described the driver of the vehicle as white man, around 6'1" tall, with a medium build and brownish red hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black t-shirt with a black and red flannel shirt; however, it is believed that he has changed his clothes since the incident occurred, police said.

The vehicle, police said, was a red four-door Dodge Magnum.

Greater Sudbury Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident as the two involved individuals are believed to be known to each other, they said in a press release.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the involved individual who is still at large is asked to contact Sudbury police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.