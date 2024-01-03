57-year-old woman in Sudbury, Ont., died after she was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot

A 57-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury, Ont. parking lot on Wednesday, police said.

Greater Sudbury police said officers were dispatched to a parking lot on Martindale Road at 1:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Paramedics were also at the scene and tried to save the woman's life, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver who struck the woman remained at the scene. Police confirmed the driver was in a personal vehicle.

In a news release, police said they are not releasing the woman's name out of respect for her family's wishes.

Members of the traffic management unit are investigating the collision. No charges have been laid at this time.