Sudbury police say no charges will be laid after a male pedestrian was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say a man was seen walking in and out of traffic and acting in an erratic manner on the Kingsway, just beyond Third Avenue.

The man was wearing dark clothing and wasn't near a crosswalk.

Police say he stepped out from the centre turning lane and directly in front of a white SUV that was travelling towards Consiton. The SUV hit the man.

He was then hit by two additional vehicles in the eastbound lanes.

All the drivers stopped, but one of them left the scene before police could speak with him.

Police say no charges are pending.

The driver who left the scene, who was in a light-coloured SUV, is asked to contact police.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased out of respect for his family, but say he was a 40-year-old man of no fixed address.