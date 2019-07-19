A 70-year-old man has died in hospital, two days after being struck by a pickup truck at a busy Timmins intersection.

Timmins Police said the collision occurred on Wednesday morning around 8:00 near Algonquin Boulevard and Pine Street.

The driver of the truck was interviewed by police shortly after the collision, police said.

They add that that investigators are reviewing available surveillance camera footage to determine the cause of the collision.

Police said that the name of the victim is not being released at the family's request.