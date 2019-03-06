City hopes success of pedestrian crossovers part of 'culture shift' in Sudbury

City officials say a new way to get across the street is being received well in Sudbury.

In late 2016, the province created new kinds of pedestrian crossovers, where painted crosswalks on the pavement would come with a sign or a flashing light telling drivers to stop.

Greater Sudbury was one of the first cities to install the new crossovers, with about a dozen now in locations in the downtown, New Sudbury, Lively and elsewhere.

Joe Rocca, the city's traffic and asset management supervisor, says that the lighted crossings on Brady Street, Elm Street and Barrydowne Road are seeing around 95 per cent of drivers follow the rules.

"That gets me excited, right? That shows me this is working, we can work this out, we can shift a bit of that culture, not only in Sudbury, but in all of Ontario," he says.

Two Sudbury pedestrians cross Brady Street at one of the new lighted crossovers the city installed two years ago. (Erik White/CBC)

Rocca says the crossovers without a light, such as at the corner of Elgin and Shaughnessy Streets downtown, haven't been as successful, with monitors reporting a compliance rate between 30 and 70 per cent.

He says the city is looking at installing flexible bollards at those crossings to slow drivers down.

Greater Sudbury police say in the past two years they've had only one report of a pedestrian hit by a car at one of these new crossovers, which happened on Elm Street near the Rainbow Centre.

Rocca says he also knows anecdotally of another pedestrian collision earlier this year at the Brady crossover, which with an average of 1,100 pedestrians a day is the busiest crossing in the city.

Sudbury police Sgt. Tim Burtt says he finds drivers have quickly adjusted to the new crossings.

"I'm finding most people sit back and wait, even when they don't have to wait as long, they're still waiting and yielding the right of way," says Burtt.

The city is planning to install new pedestrian crossovers this summer on Westmount Avenue in New Sudbury and on Loach's Road in the south end.