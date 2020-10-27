Skip to Main Content
No charges after fatal pedestrian collision, Timmins police say
No charges after fatal pedestrian collision, Timmins police say

Timmins police say no charges will be laid in a collision that killed a pedestrian on Sept. 8.
After investigating a Sept. 8 fatal collision, Timmins police say no charges will be laid. Investigators say an eastbound tractor-trailer struck a man walking his bike on the highway. (Submitted by: Timmins Police Service)

Schumacher's Robert Morin was walking his bike along Highway 101 at the top of Rae Hill when he was hit by a  commercial tractor-trailer. 

Morin, 59, died of his injuries. 

The decision not to lay charges "is the result of significant consultation with the local Crown Attorney's office," the Timmins Police Service said in a news release. 

Police say the vehicle involved was given a thorough mechanical inspection and no defects were found that could have contributed to the collision.

