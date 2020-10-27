No charges after fatal pedestrian collision, Timmins police say

Timmins police say no charges will be laid in a collision that killed a pedestrian on Sept. 8.

Schumacher's Robert Morin was walking his bike along Highway 101 at the top of Rae Hill when he was hit by a commercial tractor-trailer.

Morin, 59, died of his injuries.

The decision not to lay charges "is the result of significant consultation with the local Crown Attorney's office," the Timmins Police Service said in a news release.

Police say the vehicle involved was given a thorough mechanical inspection and no defects were found that could have contributed to the collision.