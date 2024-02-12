26-year-old man in Peawanuck, Ont. died rushing into a house fire to save a young woman

Michael Ranger says his stepson is dead because he tried to save a person's life in a community that lacks proper resources to fight fires.

Jared Guerard, 26, was one of two people who died in a house fire in the remote Cree community of Peawanuck, Ont. on Feb. 1.

Ranger said his stepson was outside the home when the fire started, but rushed into the burning building because there was a young woman who was unaccounted for.

"He went in looking for her, and they ended up finding them together, wrapped in each others' arms inside the house," Ranger said.

"It causes mixed emotions with me as you know one side, you're proud of him. At the same time, you kind of get angry with him, you know?"

Indigenous Services Canada ordered a fire truck for the community of Peawanuck in 2022. The truck was delivered last March, but the fire hall for the vehicle is still under construction. (Fort Garry Fire Trucks)

Up until last March, Peawanuck, which is located near the Hudson Bay coast, did not have a working fire truck. One was flown in several months after a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

According to Patty Hajdu, Canada's Minister of Indigenous Services, a fire hall to house the truck is currently under construction.

"The incidence of fire and fire-related death is just astronomical," Hajdu said.

"In fact, a First Nations child is 86 times more likely to die in a house fire than a non-Indigenous child."

Meanwhile, First Nation people living on-reserve are five times more likely to die in a fire, according to the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council.

Hajdu said Canada's First Nations Fire Protection Strategy, created jointly with the Assembly of First Nations last year, acknowledged the risks posed by climate change and called for efforts to build on fire-fighting expertise in First Nations.

The plan came with a $10 million investment from the federal government to build comprehensive fire planning in communities

But critics say more needs to be done to improve fire safety in remote communities like Peawanuck.

"The government continues to ignore the fire safety needs of Treaty 9 communities," said Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus in a statement.

"We need a major overhaul with guarantees of fire trucks, proper halls, fire training, fire inspections. It is time to make fire safety for First Nation communities a priority."

Joyce Hunter is a member of Weenusk First Nation, which includes Peawanuck, but now lives in Thunder Bay, Ont. She says poor housing conditions and overcrowding in remote First Nations create a "recipe for disaster."

Hunter said some First Nations don't even have running water, which means fire hydrants also aren't possible.

"People shouldn't have to die in order for them to get the proper service that they need," she said.