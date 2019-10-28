Dario Zulich says it was a "perfect storm" in his life when he met up with Reverend Jeremy Mahood.

The Sudbury property developer's comments come after unveiling his plans to transform the downtown water tower into a memorial garden for the late All Nations Church pastor.

Mahood, the pastor at All Nations Church and "manager of soul" for Zulich's Sudbury Wolves hockey team, died in June at the age of 69.

"Everyone's got their ups and downs and you know, things happen," Zulich said. "Business-wise, there was this stall with my business and the [Kingsway Entertainment District] and then there was things happening on a personal level, on a family level, on a spiritual level."

In Zulich's vision, the area around the downtown water tower would be transformed into a park with gravel paths, rocks and sitting areas. (Centreline Architects)

Zulich said he visited Mahood at All Nations Church. A friendship developed, and eventually Mahood taught Zulich the value of peace.

"He said 'peace for you Dario will come from within, it won't be after the next business acquisition, the next team, the next development. But from within."

Zulich said he now hopes to provide that same kind of reminder to others on the same quest, calling the water tower "a beacon" for people in the city.

His vision for the area at the base of the tower includes a garden, walking paths, and one of the "best views of the city." He said the idea is based on a similar structure devoted to John Lennon in Iceland.

But his end goal, Zulich said, was a project both he and Mahood believed in.

"Some say the KED is my final project. That's not the case," Zulich said. "My final project is to build a home for the homeless. That's always been my end goal."

"And I was going to name it for St. Jude, for personal reasons, as the patron saint of desperate people, of hopeless causes. And Jeremy had the same kind of vision and so we just connected."

Reverend Jeremy Mahood was the pastor at All Nations Church. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

At an event to honour Mahood Sunday night, Sudbury mayor Brain Bigger and Coun. Michael Vagnini also announced that the city would be renaming a portion of St. Raphael Street to Jeremy Mahood Way.

The idea was floated to the mayor by prominent Liberal fundraiser and funeral home owner Gerry Lougheed. Since the portion of the street was on All Nations Church's property, changing the name was not difficult, the mayor said.

"I think where there's an opportunity to recognize the work of community leaders such as Jeremy, we'll do what we can to to put something in place so future generations can reflect on the impact they've had on our community," Bigger said.

The change should be official in the near future, Bigger said. The signs have already been made.