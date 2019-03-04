Thousands of people involved with mining and prospecting are in Toronto to take part in the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference, known as PDAC.

Glenn Mullan, president of PDAC, says the event offers an opportunity for people in the industry to network. He says it serves as a barometer for the industry.

"When things are really terrible, when the price of gold is sinking … certainly the attendance is drastically down," he said.

"Conversely, when those commodity prices are up … we see upticks in our attendance."

Last year, more than 25,000 people went from 135 countries.

"I think that's a real testament and endorsement of the mining industry and the way other countries look at the potential for the mining industry to create prosperity," he said.

Mullan is no stranger to the event. He started going when he was 16 years old and hasn't missed a conference in the past 44 years. He says he knows first hand how important it is to network with other people in the business.

"I actually got a deal out of it," he recalled of his first PDAC conference.

"I walked in to the Royal York Hotel and it took the entire time of the convention but I met a company from northern Ontario, talked to them about a project I had conceived, they were interested and they actually bought it."

Sudbury known as 'global mining hub'

Several groups from northern Ontario are at the conference, including representatives from Greater Sudbury.

On Tuesday, the city will hold the Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception which "provides a unique networking opportunity between mining companies, local suppliers and mining sector stakeholders."

"Greater Sudbury is the global mining hub and that sentiment is reiterated at PDAC," Liam McGill, manager of investment and business development with the city said.

"The expertise that is uniquely located in Greater Sudbury is unparalleled. We look forward to showcasing the innovation and expertise, while connecting our local companies with key decision makers to further expand their business outreach."

The federal government is also funding the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase pavillion at the event. It features 110 northern businesses and organizations "highlighting the wealth of products, services and investment opportunities the region has to offer."