Canada's biggest mining conference pushed back to June for in-person event

Canada's biggest mining conference and trade show usually takes place in March, but has been moved to June this year so it can be held in person.

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto will be June 13 to 15 and have an additional online component from June 28 to 29.

"I can tell you that the demand is there, that the response to our shift in dates has been really positive," said Lisa McDonald, the event's executive director.

"We know there is that pent-up demand from folks wanting to be there."

The conference was last held in person in 2020, just at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

But now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Ontario, McDonald said more than 800 exhibiting companies have already signed up for the event.

McDonald added the 2022 edition of PDAC will be pared down.

"Back in 2020, when we were last in person, we were in both the north and south building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre," she said. "So this year we're keeping everything contained to the south building."

McDonald said critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, such as nickel, cobalt and lithium, should be a hot topic at this year's conference.

"We know that Ontario and Canada as a whole, we have the minerals and metals needed for this and we have a real opportunity in front of us to become that trusted supplier of those critical minerals and metals."

Last Thursday, Premier Doug Ford unveiled Ontario's new five-year critical minerals strategy.

"Global businesses are searching for the materials, expertise and human power needed to build technologies of the future. And I'm here to say once again, look no further," Ford told reporters at the announcement.

"This strategy details how we will strengthen our supply chains, how we will attract new investments to our province, and how we will ensure that the economic benefits are fairly shared with our Indigenous partners."