It's the end of an era in Sault Ste. Marie.

Hannu Koski, the owner of Paul's Bakery, which has been specializing in European — especially Finnish — baked goods since 1957, will be shutting the doors for good May 25.

Koski's sister, Raija told CBC's Morning North that Hannu is ready for retirement.

But despite a steady stream of customers, and the bakery's legacy in the Sault, selling the name was not even considered.

"[Hannu] doesn't want to sell the name or the recipes because he wants to protect my mother's legacy," Raija said.

That legacy dates back to the mid-fifties, when a wave of immigration to the city created a strong Finnish community— 'Little Finland'— on Albert Street. The bakery's first owner was Paul Blomquist, Raija said, a Finnish-Swede immigrant.

"My mother worked various jobs as many Finnish ladies did, and then she went to work for Paul in 1960," she said.

"My father got a job at a steel plant and then between 67-68 my parents bought the bakery when Paul and his family decided to return to Finland."

"My father continued to work at the steel plant but my mother ran the bakery," she said.

Paul's Bakery on Wellington Street in Sault Ste. Marie was started by a Finnish-Swede immigrant Paul Blomquist. (Google Maps)

Koski's mother was a bricklayer's assistant in Finland, but those jobs weren't available in Canada.

"She did a lot of different things, and she learned on the job, though she had loved baking her whole life."

Well-wishes and memories of Paul's Bakery quickly spread across social media when they announced the closing.

"Actually a woman came in yesterday," Raija said. "She and her family lived in the house next door to the bakery and my parents actually bought that house when the [owners] decided to sell it."

"And she told me a story that I had forgotten altogether. That when the day that the for sale sign went up next door my mother just walked out the front door and pulled that sign up and said 'we're buying.'"

"And that's how we ended up with two houses here in a row."

Raija said she expects Saturday to be extremely busy as people stop by to pick the last of the pulla.

"[Friday] people were waiting, and there were some disappointed people, but they said they're coming back today," she said.

"You know, the wonderful thing is that everybody was in such good humour that nobody was grumbling and we were trying to do our best."

"Our our clients are just lovely people."

