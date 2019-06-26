Sudbury police chief Paul Pedersen has been named the president of the Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police.

Pedersen was sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday in Toronto.

He succeeds Chief Kimberly Greenwood of the Barrie Police Service for the position.

"Our board is committed to making a difference and to caring deeply about our province, our people and our profession," Pedersen said.

"These are challenging times for policing. We are faced with doing more, taking on more, being responsible for more while doing so with less. Issues around recruiting, training and retaining the best people to our profession will continue to be a priority for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police."