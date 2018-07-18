17 years for Paul McColeman, guilty of luring teenage boys in Espanola
Incidents with boys, some as young as 11 years old, occurred between 2006 and 2014
An Espanola man has been sentenced to 17 years in jail after being found guilty of 34 charges involving sex with teenage boys between 2006 and 2014.
Paul McColeman was sentenced yesterday in a Sudbury court, after he was found guilty last summer of luring children under 16 years of age, sexual interference, procuring, and invitation to sexual touching.
Over the course of the trial, court heard that McColeman created two Facebook accounts and an MSN account under the names Treber Boucher, Jennifer Johnson and "Hyperchick" to set up the sexual acts with the complainants.
The victims were contacted and befriended between 2006 and 2014. Some were as young as 11 years old when they were first lured.
The acts were referred to as pranks, dares or missions. They included oral sex, masturbation and anal sex with a person who was later discovered to be McColeman.
Once a boy completed the act, he would receive drugs, money or alcohol almost immediately afterwards.
Along with the jail time, the judge also sentenced McColeman to a lifetime weapons prohibition.
He will also be on the national sex offender registry for life, and will be labelled a long-term offender for 10 years.
