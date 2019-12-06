A Sudbury doctor has been disciplined for "unwelcomed" physical contact with a female patient.

Dr. Paul Malette, 63, has been suspended for three months, starting on December 16, 2019.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons handed down the discipline, saying his behaviour reasonably meets the standard of "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional."

In its decision — an agreed statement of facts — the College said that in 2005, Malette began hugging a patient in the exam room at the end of every appointment, and "during some hugs, Dr. Malette's cheek and/or lips made contact with Patient A's cheek, giving Patient A the impression that he was trying to kiss her."

In 2008, the College revised its policy on physical contact with patients, saying that doctors "should avoid physical contact with patients except where required to perform medically necessary examinations," meaning hugs were out of bounds.

The College's ruling also says that during an exam of the woman's genitals in 2009, Malette asked her "to compare the loss of sensation she was experiencing during his examination with the loss of sensation she experienced during sexual intercourse with her husband."

The decision goes on to say, "Dr. Malette did not adequately explain the examination and the purpose of his question to Patient A prior to the examination. The inadequate explanation caused Patient A to be alarmed. Dr. Malette hugged Patient A at the end of this appointment."

Safety and well-being

In addition to his 3 month suspension, he must complete an ethics course, and "shall not conduct any pelvic, genital and/or rectal examination of any patient, of any age, in any jurisdiction, unless the examination takes place in the continuous presence and under the continuous observation of a monitor who is a regulated health professional." He must also post a sign in his office stating the same.

Malette practices at the City of Lakes Family Health Team in Val Caron.

In a release Friday morning, Executive Director Dave Courtemanche said "The City of Lakes Family Health Team takes the safety and well-being of its patients very seriously.

"We work with our affiliated physicians to review internal clinical practices to ensure that proper policies and procedures are in place to safeguard the care and security of all of our patients."