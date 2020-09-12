Now that the Canada Emergency Response Benefit has ended, the federal government says new programs are being rolled out to those who are still struggling financially.

Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre says people who've paid into Employment Insurance (EI) and still can't find work — or haven't been re-hired — will be able to apply for benefits, as they would have prior to the pandemic. And there have been some improvements to the program.

"People that paid into it ...they would be receiving more money than they would previously have access to," he said.

"There's a bunch of little details that have changed. But at the end of the day ... it's a lot quicker, it's a lot more robust. There's still checks and balances, But it's a lot easier to access than before."

For those who don't qualify for EI benefits, there are other options, Lefebvre said.

Canada Recovery Benefit — for those who don't qualify for EI because they never paid into it or they don't have enough hours.

Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit — for those who have COVID-19 or they have underlying conditions and they're not able to work because of those conditions.

Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit — for those who have to support a child under the age of 12, or someone else in their household, who needs a caregiver.

All of these programs will pay $500 per week for up to 26 weeks.

Paul Lefebvre is the MP for Sudbury. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

With all these financial assistance programs being rolled out, some are calling on the federal government to create a guaranteed basic income, instead of different programs.

Lefebvre says it's something that's received a lot of support — and for good reason.

"I think what this pandemic has really illustrated is the gaps in our social safety net," he said.

"But as we speak right now, we are in an emergency situation. We need to make sure that we're getting the benefits to individuals as quickly as we can."

Lefebvre says discussions have been ongoing about what a guaranteed basic income program would look like.

He adds it's a major project that requires both federal and provincial governments working together.

In the meantime, Lefebvre says his office phone lines are lighting up.

"There's a lot of anxiety out there. And what I can tell people is that for the sickness and the caregiver benefit ... the applications are open today through your Canada Revenue Agency portal," Lefebvre said.

"We have been receiving a lot of calls, but federal government has a lot of good explanations [about] who qualifies. We really cast a wide, wide net to help as many Canadians that are eligible, and make it as fast and as efficient as possible."