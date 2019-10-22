A new chief executive officer has been named for the Canadian Mental Health Association - Sudbury/Manitoulin branch.

Patty MacDonald was recently appointed to the job by the association's board of directors. She started the new position Sept. 30.

MacDonald is taking over from outgoing CEO Marion Quigley, who announced earlier this year she plans to retire.

"I'm extremely excited to take on this role and continue working with my dedicated CMHA colleagues in order to provide impactful services for the individuals we support," she said.

"I also look forward to working with our partners on a new collaborative and integrated care framework through Ontario Health, ensuring an approach of recovery and hope for individuals, their families and care partners in the community."

MacDonald is no stranger to the mental health field.

She's been working as the director of operations and other positions within the CMHA for the past 28 years.

Quigley will officially retire in February 2020 and help MacDonald's transition into the role.

MacDonald says one of her first priorities is to help the CMHA introduce its strategic plan.

"So some of the things that we're working on are improving health equity, so that's really just improving the mental health and addiction services, the access, the equity to services and the quality of services," she said.

'Reducing the stigma'

MacDonald says she first got into the field after realizing how important mental health is to someone's well-being.

"There are growing numbers of individuals who are impacted by mental health," she said.

"I think that we've worked on reducing the stigma and because of that, more people are willing to talk and share their lived experiences. Because of that, we've been able to provide services and be able to keep mental health and addiction a priority because it does impact our health care."

Quigley says she's looking forward to retiring and have MacDonald take over.

"Patty is a wonderful leader and has the skills to ensure the organization meets the needs of individuals in our community moving forward," she said.

"In the meantime, I look forward to spending more time with my family in my retirement."