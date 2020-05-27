The City of Greater Sudbury says it's getting ready for further restrictions to be eased regarding COVID-19, and the city says plans are in place to help small businesses.

It says once the province allows sidewalk patios to open, the city will waive permit fees. Businesses wanting permits for sidewalk sales also won't have to pay a fee.

The city adds it's going to streamline the process for businesses to apply so the system can work faster.

"This is an opportunity to give our restaurants, retailers and other local businesses a small boost during what has been a very difficult time," mayor Brian Bigger said.

"But we also need to make sure that we do this safely and smartly."

On Wednesday, the province extended it's emergency orders to at least June 9. That means bars and restaurants remain closed with the exception of takeout and delivery.