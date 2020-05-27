Greater Sudbury gets ready for economy to open up further in Ontario
Permit fees for patios, sidewalk cafes and sidewalk sales will all be waived
The City of Greater Sudbury says it's getting ready for further restrictions to be eased regarding COVID-19, and the city says plans are in place to help small businesses.
It says once the province allows sidewalk patios to open, the city will waive permit fees. Businesses wanting permits for sidewalk sales also won't have to pay a fee.
The city adds it's going to streamline the process for businesses to apply so the system can work faster.
"This is an opportunity to give our restaurants, retailers and other local businesses a small boost during what has been a very difficult time," mayor Brian Bigger said.
"But we also need to make sure that we do this safely and smartly."
On Wednesday, the province extended it's emergency orders to at least June 9. That means bars and restaurants remain closed with the exception of takeout and delivery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.