It's been a hectic few days for Sudbury businesses that are now open again in phase two of Ontario's reopening plan.

That includes restaurant patios, which were allowed to reopen on Friday with physical distancing measures in place.

While the weekend was busy, things seemed to go smoothly, says Veronica Desjardins, general manager of The Laughing Buddha and The Townehouse Tavern in downtown Sudbury.

The restaurants have a number of measures in place, including staff wearing masks or shields, taking customers' contact information in case of an outbreak, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurants.

The patio at The Laughing Buddha in Sudbury was busy this past weekend. After months of offering only takeout and delivery, many restaurants are adjusting to being open once again, with new protocols. As of Friday, restaurant patios were allowed to reopen throughout most of the province, with physical distancing measures in place. (Submitted/Veronica Desjardins)

"We tried to make it safe, but also not feel like you're going to the hospital when you arrive," she said.

"But generally, once customers are in a seat, they're not really feeling like things are that different. It's more different ... know for our staff."

Desjardins said servers are responsibe for serving fewer tables and are also trying to limit the number of times they go to each table.

Between the two restaurants, there are about 30 tables available to customers.

When customers leave, the tables and chairs are sanitized. The same procedure applies every time someone uses the washroom.

Desjardins says their patio tables were full throughout the weekend.

"We've been planning for reopening since we were closed," she said. "Nothing really popped up that we weren't already prepared for."

A server at the The Laughing Buddha restaurant in Sudbury wears a face shield as part of the protective measures staff are taking while serving customers on the restaurant's patio. (Submitted/Veronica Desjardins)

'People are doing their best'

The owner of another downtown eatery, Tucos Taco Lounge, says they've been counting on reopening as well.

"We've been working on our patio for the last month or so, expecting that at some point we'd probably have people on it," Mark Browning said.

He says business over the weekend was brisk.

"It actually took us a little bit by surprise."

In addition to a patio, the restaurant has a food truck set up nearby, where customers can walk up and place an order.

"So it reduces the amount of interaction between a server and the people eating the food," he said. Only two people work in the food truck, and cash payments are not accepted.

Browning said it's nice to see people again in the neighbourhood, which is located in Sudbury's Donovan area.

"With Tucos closed, just the last couple of months have seemed so quiet, you know, and it's just nice to see some activity again and people seem to be really happy just to be out," he said.

He said that people seem to be taking physical-distancing recommendations seriously.

"I've heard stories where they're not taking it seriously, but from what I've seen people are doing their best."