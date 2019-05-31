New lakefront patio to open at Sudbury's Science North this Thursday
The science centre is opening up its patio for local music, food and beverage
Science North is opening what it is simply calling The Patio this week. It will be a place for people to enjoy live music and locally-sourced food and drink.
Not to mention liquid nitrogen ice cream at the table side.
"Bringing in the science a little bit and kind of tying it all to Science North," says Kate Gauvreau, senior manager of food functions and facility operations.
The Patio will be located at the back of the science centre on the limestone overlooking Ramsey Lake. Gauvreau says as a not-for-profit, registered charity, they are always looking for ways to bring in new business.
She says it made sense to use the beautiful property on the water. It will now become the city's only lakefront publicly accessible patio says Gauvreau.
Gauvreau says it was important to them to offer a menu that reflect the area and will be prepared by the staff at the centre.
"All locally-sourced, it's whole foods, there's nothing deep fried or fast food."
The cheese is from La Fromagerie and local butchers are being used for the charcuterie boards says Gauvreau. For beverages they have Stack Brewing and Crosscut Distillery.
The Patio will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. People can park for free at Science North after 3 p.m. and if someone want to come by water, there is a spot to dock your boat.
