Patients to be returned to Blind River hospital after precautionary evacuation
The North Shore Health Network says patients evacuated last month from the Blind Rivder hospital, as a precaution due to snow on the roof, will begin to return to the site on Friday.
Snow removal from roof continues with direction from structural engineer.
The hospital in Blind River should resume normal operations this weekend after patients had to be moved out last month.
On February 23, the North Shore Health Network (NSHN) had to re-locate its acute and long-term care patients from the Blind River site. At the time it said the move was a precaution.
That's because the building had snow on its roof.
In a news release issued Thursday, the health network says snow removal from the roof of the hospital continues with direction from a structural engineer.
NSHN will begin the process of returning long-term care patients back to the hospital Friday.
The remainder of the moved patients are expected to return by the end of the day Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.