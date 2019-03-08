The hospital in Blind River should resume normal operations this weekend after patients had to be moved out last month.

On February 23, the North Shore Health Network (NSHN) had to re-locate its acute and long-term care patients from the Blind River site. At the time it said the move was a precaution.

That's because the building had snow on its roof.

In a news release issued Thursday, the health network says snow removal from the roof of the hospital continues with direction from a structural engineer.

NSHN will begin the process of returning long-term care patients back to the hospital Friday.

The remainder of the moved patients are expected to return by the end of the day Saturday.