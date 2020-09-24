As Ontario embarks on its strategy to address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls, a counsellor on Manitoulin Island is asking people to keep a broader picture in mind.

The action plan, called Pathways to Safety, is in response to the final report of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

Delaney Campbell, a sexual and domestic violence service program counsellor with Manitoulin Island's Noojmowin-Teg Health Centre, says there is no single reason for the problem of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

"It's not just that someone's committing violence and someone's being victimized by violence," she said.

"These things exist in a much broader context, so I'm hopeful that [the plan] will start to address this by looking at the whole picture."

Statistics Canada figures indicate more than 60 per cent of Indigenous women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, compared to 40 per cent of non-Indigenous women.

While Campbell said the province's action plan is a positive step, but is reserving a healthy dose of skepticism.

"I'd like to see those actions come to fruition and I'm anticipating the change that hopefully comes from them. There has historically been a lack of meaningful response," she said.

"One of the things that comes to mind when I see these statistics come forward is that it perpetuates an idea that Indigenous women are victims of violence and solely victims of violence. There's a danger in a single narrative of a group of people."

Campbell notes that when people become accustomed to seeing these narratives repeatedly in the news and in policy, it becomes normalized.

"This isn't specific to Indigenous women and girls. We see this when we see pictures of refugees or folks who use substances. It starts to create a single narrative."

'Incredibly complex' issues

She said a lot of work has been done at Noojmowin-Teg Health Centre to raise awareness about high levels of violence, but she also wants it emphasized that Indigenous women are smart, kind, intelligent and powerful community members.

"They exist on the whole spectrum of humanity, as does everybody else," said Campbell.

When our truths are listened to and governments respect the recommendations of Indigenous women, we begin to build a foundation for change. - Ontario Native Women's Association

"They're not just a victim of violence.They are experiencing any number of things as well, and we bring that mentality into our work by not just being problem-focused, but recognizing the innate strengths that people have, and working together to uncover them."

She said the work of healing incorporates every sense of the individual — spiritual, mental, emotional and physical — and includes systems that are tied to health care.

"I would encourage people to recognize that these issues are incredibly complex and to dive into that complexity, because when we try to oversimplify these things that are really complicated, I think we start to make mistakes, maybe even crucial mistakes in problem solving."

Ontario's Pathways to Safety includes six areas with 118 initiatives that touch on the 231 calls for justice from the MMIWG national inquiry's final report.

The strategy also noted there will be an extension of the mandate of the Indigenous Women's Advisory Council past March 2022.

The council was created in 2020 to provide input on ways to prevent violence and development of a strategy, and is made up of 11 members representing First Nations, Inuit and Métis in the province.

The Ontario Native Women's Association said in a statement that Pathways to Safety "aligns with what Indigenous women have been asking for because they listened to our voices, expertise, guidance and recommendations."

"When our truths are listened to and governments respect the recommendations of Indigenous women, we begin to build a foundation for change."