Sudbury, Ont., gets passport pickup location with 10-day service

The Service Canada Centre in Greater Sudbury, Ont., has been designated a passport pick-up location.

Sudbury MP Vivianne Lapointe said in a news release the centre will offer 10-day service for passports, effective immediately.

"Today is an incredibly exciting day for our community, and the north. The expansion of passport services at Service Canada is critical for our region," she said.

"Not only will the expansion of services significantly improve accessibility of passport delivery, but it will also lead to a decrease in wait times."

Sudbury is now among eight municipalities across Canada with the new 10-day passport pickup locations.

Last month Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was among the first four cities to receive the service.

"So this new passport pick up location is a vast improvement because my constituents and people in the area of northern Ontario can come in and get it done expeditiously in 10 business days instead of 13 weeks," Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan said at the time.

In the news release, Service Canada said wait times at passport call centres have gone from a peak of 108 minutes in April, to 28 minutes last week.

The federal government started to triage service at 17 out of 35 passport offices across Canada to help reduce lineups.