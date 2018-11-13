Students at Collège Boréal and Université de Hearst will now have more learning opportunities at their fingertips, as both institutions signed articulation agreements that will have Université de Hearst recognize academic credits from Collège Boréal.

According to the college, the partnership will allow for students to go from a college to university in less time and be accredited at both.

The programs included in the partnership include Business Administration, Bookkeeping, Social Services, Police Services, and Peace and Conflict Studies. These programs are offered to students at the various Collège Boréal campuses across Ontario.

With the partnership, the programs offered through Collège Boréal will now be associated with the Business Administration, Management, Psychology, and Human and Social Issues programs offered through Université de Hearst.

Daniel Giroux, President of Collège Boréal, says the uniqueness of the program is that it offers a flexible learning model for students. He says a lot of the time, students who graduate from colleges like Collège Boréal, decide to continue their post-secondary education, but that continuation comes with lost time.

A student from Kapuskasing speaks from the Université de Hearst campus in Kapuskasing about the new partnerships. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

"One thing [students have] been mentioning for a number of years now is 'If I graduate from a two year program at College Boreal, why do I have to start almost all the way over, or just recognize one year. Why can't they recognize the full two years?' So we're really answering something that they've been requesting for a number of years," says Giroux.

He says the program will allow for an increased opportunities for students in a bilingual workforce to walk away with more than one degree.

"I think for having a skilled workforce, having that combination of an applied, from a college perspective and more theoretical from a university degree."

A lot of employers are looking for a combination of both. So giving students access to both a diploma and a degree in four years is a key component," says Giroux.

He also hopes that a partnership like this will encourage more students to stay in Northern Ontario and continue their education in the smaller communities in which the new programs are now available.

Some of the programs through Collège Boréal have already begun accepting registrations for the January 2019 season.