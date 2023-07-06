Partial breach at Twin Falls dam, near Iroquois Falls, Ont. following repairs

Video footage shows a partial breach at the Twin Falls hydro dam east of Iroquois Falls in northeastern Ontario. H2O Power, which operates the dam, says it opened another section of the dam to relieve pressure at the breach. (submitted by Jennifer Cadeau)

There was a partial breach at an aging hydroelectric dam at Twin Falls on Wednesday, east of Iroquois Falls in northeastern Ontario.

H2O Power, which operates the dam, said in a press release there were no injuries because of the breach, and first responders were onsite to manage the incident.

The company said the breach happened during some work to repair concrete at the dam.

"During the repair work earlier today, the leakage increased, prompting our ongoing response," the press release said.

As part of its response to the partial breach, H2O Power said it opened another section of the dam to relieve the flow of water at the breach.

"This has resulted in increased water levels and flows, similar to what is experienced during typical springtime conditions," the company said.

The company has notified Ontario Power Generation about the breach, along with the nearby communities of Iroquois Falls, the Taykwa Tagamou Nation and the Township of Black River-Matheson.

Working to seal the breach soon

Iroquois Falls Mayor Tory Delaurier told CBC News he first heard about the breach late Wednesday afternoon.

Early Thursday afternoon, the company updated the situation, saying they are working to seal the breach soon.

"It's very low risk to have anything happening to our town," Delaurier said.

He added some residents are concerned about the breach, but he has confidence H2O Power will repair the breach as soon as possible.

According to H2O Power's website, the Twin Falls Generating Station was built in 1922, and was upgraded with additional generators in 1982 and 1992. It has had other upgrades over the years.