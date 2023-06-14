Part of Highway 101 in northeastern Ontario closed due to washout, say police
Part of Highway 101 in northeastern Ontario, from Highway 651 to Chapleau, is closed in both directions due to a washout, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
OPP say section of highway from Highway 651 to Chapleau will stay closed for a couple of days
The OPP North East Region posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, saying the washout is near Highbrush Lake.
Const. Ashley Nickle told CBC News that section of highway will stay closed for another day or two, until the culvert is repaired.