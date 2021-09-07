RIDING PROFILE: Parry Sound-Muskoka

Parry Sound-Muskoka is the southernmost riding in northern Ontario.

Major cities in the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding are Huntsville, Bracebridge,Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, Parry Sound, Seguin, Lake of Bays, McDougall, Georgian Bay and Perry. At its northernmost reaches, Parry Sound-Muskoka includes Southridge, French River and Dokis.

Conservative MP Scott Aitchison won the riding in 2019, defeating Liberal candidate Trisha Cowie by 6,000 votes.

Who's running in Parry Sound-Muskoka

Scott Aitchison, Conservative Party of Canada

Scott Aitchison is the Conservative Party Candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka. (Facebook: Scott Atchison)

Scott Aitchison is the former mayor of Huntsville, Ontario, first elected to Parliament in the 2019 election.

Heather Hay, New Democratic Party

Heather Hay is the NDP candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka. (https://heatherhay.ndp.ca/)

Heather Hay, who resided in Gravenhurst, began her human rights work over 30 years ago as a member of Out North in Yellowknife, a support group for LGBTQ individuals in remote and northern communities. More recently she served as President of Fierté Canada Pride, the national association of Canadian Pride organizations.

Jovanie Nicoyishakiye, Liberal Party of Canada

Jovanie Nicoyishakiye is the Liberal candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka. (https://jovanienicoyishakiye.liberal.ca/biography/)

Marc Mantha, Green Party of Canada

Marc Mantha is the Green Party candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka. (https://www.greenparty.ca/en/riding/2013-35082)

Marc Mantha is a business development consultant who lives in Muskoka. He sits on the board of Legacy for Alex, a not-for-profit organization focused on youth mental health, and is president of the Ryde Community Co-op.

Jim Tole, People's Party of Canada

Jim Tole is the People's Party of Canada candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka. (https://ppcparrysoundmuskoka.ca/candidate.html)

Jim Tole is a retired high school teacher from the Hamilton-Wentworth region. Prior to teaching, Tole was employed in various professional capacities in the chemical industry.

Daniel Predie, Independent

Historical results:

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)

Scott Aitchison Conservative Party of Canada 22,845 41.8 Trisha Cowie Liberal Party of Canada 16,615 30.4 Gord Miller Green Party of Canada 8,409 15.4 Daniel Predie Jr Independent 377 0.7 Tom Young New Democratic Party 6,417 11.7 Total 54,663 100.00

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)