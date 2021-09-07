RIDING PROFILE: Parry Sound-Muskoka
Parry Sound-Muskoka is the southernmost riding in northern Ontario.
Major cities in the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding are Huntsville, Bracebridge,Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, Parry Sound, Seguin, Lake of Bays, McDougall, Georgian Bay and Perry. At its northernmost reaches, Parry Sound-Muskoka includes Southridge, French River and Dokis.
Conservative MP Scott Aitchison won the riding in 2019, defeating Liberal candidate Trisha Cowie by 6,000 votes.
Who's running in Parry Sound-Muskoka
Scott Aitchison, Conservative Party of Canada
Scott Aitchison is the former mayor of Huntsville, Ontario, first elected to Parliament in the 2019 election.
Heather Hay, New Democratic Party
Heather Hay, who resided in Gravenhurst, began her human rights work over 30 years ago as a member of Out North in Yellowknife, a support group for LGBTQ individuals in remote and northern communities. More recently she served as President of Fierté Canada Pride, the national association of Canadian Pride organizations.
Jovanie Nicoyishakiye, Liberal Party of Canada
Marc Mantha, Green Party of Canada
Marc Mantha is a business development consultant who lives in Muskoka. He sits on the board of Legacy for Alex, a not-for-profit organization focused on youth mental health, and is president of the Ryde Community Co-op.
Jim Tole, People's Party of Canada
Jim Tole is a retired high school teacher from the Hamilton-Wentworth region. Prior to teaching, Tole was employed in various professional capacities in the chemical industry.
Daniel Predie, Independent
Historical results:
Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)
|Scott Aitchison
|Conservative Party of Canada
|22,845
|41.8
|Trisha Cowie
|Liberal Party of Canada
|16,615
|30.4
|Gord Miller
|Green Party of Canada
|8,409
|15.4
|Daniel Predie Jr
|Independent
|377
|0.7
|Tom Young
|New Democratic Party
|6,417
|11.7
|Total
|54,663
|100.00
Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
|%
|Duncan Bell
|Pirate Party of Canada
|121
|0.2
|Tony Clement
|Conservative Party of Canada
|22,206
|43.3
|Trisha Cowie
|Liberal Party of Canada
|19,937
|38.9
|Glen Hodgson
|Green Party of Canada
|3,704
|7.2
|Matt McCarthy
|New Democratic Party
|5,183
|10.1
|Gordie Merton
|Canadian Action Party
|88
|0.2
|Albert Gray Smith
|Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada
|40
|0.1