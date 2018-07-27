Campers forced out of Grundy Lake as Parry Sound fire gains ground

Campers are leaving Grundy Lake Provincial Park as firefighters continue to battle Parry Sound 33, a blaze that has already scorched over 7,000 hectares of forest.

The park, about 75 kilometres south of Sudbury, was issued the orders early Friday. The move impacts 800 campers and 230 campsites.

Anne Marie Calhoun, who had been camping with her family at Grundy Lake, said the evacuation went smoothly.

"They literally went through the park in different vehicles and said 'we're evacuating, everybody has to leave by 2:30 p.m.'"

Calhoun said she arrived in the park on Wednesday, aware of the fires in the area.

"We were a little bit hesitant and nervous when saw the smoke," Calhoun said. "But once we got here and it was so beautiful, the worry kind of went away."

"You still heard the helicopters, which was concerning."

Calhoun said they now plan on moving on to nearby Oastler Lake Provincial Park, just south of Parry Sound.

Ontario Parks said they have cancelled 400 reservations in the short term because of the blaze. There's no set date for when the park will reopen, just "as soon as it is safe to do so."

Jim Rook, councillor in the Municipality of Killarney, says his community is on high alert, and ready to evacuate if the order comes. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

'Ready to go'

Killarney councillor Jim Rook said the latest news is that the fire is spreading, and smoke remains a concern for parts of Highway 69.

"We're ready to go at a moments notice," Rook said. "We're on an alert order. So if we get the word it's mandatory we have to be out of here in two hours."

Rook said he's confident in the support from firefighters battling the blaze.

"This is the highest priority fire in Ontario at this time, and we're really thankful they're in here trying to help us," Rook said.

"I think the crews on the fire and the water guys and helicopter guys are doing a good job, it's just conditions are pretty rough."

According to Rook, smoke in some areas of Highway 69 is still a concern, but the highway itself remains open.

Rook added that the fire is about six kilometers west of Highway 69 and 3-4 kilometers south of Pickerel River. Rail traffic has been diverted from the CN rail line over to the CP rail line on the west side of Highway 69.

