Forest fire update: Parry Sound 33 inches closer to Hwy. 69, evacuation alert for Alban area

People who live in the town of Alban, south of Greater Sudbury, are now under an evacuation alert thanks to the nearby forest fire known as Parry Sound 33.

The alert was issued by the Municipality of French River on Monday night.

An alert means residents will have just 24-hours notice to leave the community should an evacuation order be issued.

At last report, Parry Sound 33 measured around 9,000 hectares, and is still not under control.

As of Monday night, the Ministry of Natural Resources reports the fire is now about 5 km away from Highway 69, and less that 1 km away from the Pickerel River.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NER</a> PS Fire 33 - it's illegal to fly a drone within 9 kms of a forest fire $3000 fine. Accessing the Key, the French or the Pickerel rivers by boat or plane is prohibited. Reduced visibility on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hwy69?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hwy69</a> due to smoke, slow down, turn on head and tail lights. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/publicsafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#publicsafety</a> ^cm <a href="https://t.co/dWhDHGWdgT">pic.twitter.com/dWhDHGWdgT</a> —@OPP_NER

Matt Bell, an information officer with Alberta Wildfires, is part of a team that's been flown in to help.

"It is creeping a little bit closer to the highway for sure," he said. "But we're at a point where we're able to guide it in certain directions and really focus on keeping it away from higher-priority zones."

Evacuation orders for cottages on the Key River, Pickerel River, as well as Henvey Inlet First Nation are expected to remain in place until at least the end of this week.

MNRF Update, Parry Sound 33. Mon., July 30, 11:52 p.m.

"The northeast and east portions of the fire were the most active and a few of these sections progressed eastward towards the CN Line. Crews have been working hard to slow the fire's progression in this part of the fire."

"Structural protection continues. Structures along the Pickerel and Key Rivers have had sprinklers set up on them today as well as structures along the French River on Hartley Bay Road."

"The fire behaviour for [Tuesday] is expected to remain the same as [Monday]. High temperatures mixed with low humidity will be present on the fire site."

Bigger picture

The Lady Evelyn fire cluster in the Temiskaming region remains at about 27,000 hectares in size, and is still not under control.

MNRF said as of Monday night, there were "41 active forest fires across the northeast. Of these, 15 are not yet under control, 26 are either being held, under control or being observed."

Air quality concerns

Environment Canada warns that due to smoke from forest fires, air quality could again be compromised in the following areas today: